5 Quick & Easy Ways to Stop Overthinking Instantly

Here are some easy five ways to top overthinking instantly:
Stop overthinking and meditate to calm your mind.
Put your thoughts on paper to clear your mind.
Focus on the present moment. Do not focus on upcoming events. Try living in present to avoid unnecessary stress.
Ask yourself: “Is this worth my time?” If yes, then get help from family and friends to sort out the issue. If not, then don't think about it and use your time in a better way.
Time is important. Give yourself a time limit to decide.
