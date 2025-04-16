5 Must-Try Hand Mudras to Beat Anxiety & Stress Anytime, Anywhere!

In this hand gesture, you touch your thumb and index finger together, palms facing up. This mudra enhances your focus, eases anxiety, and soothes mental stress.
Here you join the tip of your thumb, ring finger, and little finger. This hand gesture makes you alert and helps you feel more grounded.
In this hand gesture, you hold your index finger to the base of the thumb and join the thumb with the middle and ring fingers. This gesture can calm your nervous system and reduce your heart palpitations.
Touch your thumb and middle finger to make this mudra. You can perform this hand gesture to reduce stress and frustration. This gesture helps you stay calm and promotes emotional stability.
In this hand gesture, you place your right hand over your left, both palms facing up, and thumbs gently touching each other. It is ideal for deep meditation and can help regulate your energy.