5 Most Mysterious Disappearances in History

D.B. Cooper (1971)

That year, a man using the alias Dan Cooper really caused quite a stir. He used a clever ruse to hijack a Boeing 727, extort $200,000 from the airline, and parachute away from the aircraft somewhere over the Pacific Northwest. No one has seen or heard from him since; most of the ransom has never been recovered. His true identity and fate remain one of those mysteries that has yet to be solved.