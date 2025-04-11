5-Minute Yoga Routine for Daily Vitality

Here’s a simple 5-minute yoga routine to boost your energy and vitality. This sequence focuses on gentle stretches, breathwork, and mindfulness to invigorate your body and mind. Perform each pose for about 30 seconds to 1 minute, and remember to breathe deeply throughout.
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Ground your feet into the floor, engage your thighs, and lengthen your spine. Roll your shoulders back and down, and relax your arms by your sides. Take 3-5 deep breaths, feeling grounded and centered.
From Mountain Pose, exhale and hinge at your hips to fold forward. Let your head hang heavy and bend your knees slightly if needed. Relax your neck and shoulders, and let gravity stretch your hamstrings. Take 3-5 deep breaths, releasing tension in your back.
Come onto your hands and knees in a tabletop position. Inhale, arch your back (Cow Pose), lifting your head and tailbone. Exhale, round your spine (Cat Pose), tucking your chin and pelvis. Repeat for 5-6 breaths, syncing movement with your breath.
From the tabletop, tuck your toes, lift your hips, and straighten your legs into an inverted V shape. Press your hands into the mat, lengthen your spine, and relax your head. Pedal your feet gently to stretch your calves. Hold for 5-6 breaths, feeling a full-body stretch.
Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward. Rest your forehead on the mat and relax your entire body. Take 5-6 deep breaths, focusing on releasing tension and calming your mind.
Sit cross-legged on the floor. Place your right hand on your left knee and your left hand behind you. Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale to twist to the left. Hold for 3-5 breaths, then switch sides.
Lie flat on your back with your arms by your sides, palms facing up. Close your eyes and relax your entire body. Take 5-6 deep breaths, allowing yourself to feel calm and rejuvenated.
