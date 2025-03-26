5-Minute No-Bake Vegan Cheesecake Recipe

Vegan cheesecake cups are dairy free and plant-based dessert. Instead of animal products, it uses vegan ingredients like nuts, berries, and crushed granola.
In the first step, you can blend cashews and almonds in a bowl. Keep it in a closed container.
Make a crust of dates, wheat crackers, and granola. Add blended cashews as well in the bowl.
Put the crust into a cup. Later, you can add cream and maple syrup for filling. Add a dash of lemon juice and salt for some flavour.
After you finish making the batter, you need to freeze it for at least two hours in the refrigerator.
Lastly, cut your cake into slices & enjoy your gluten-free cheesecake!
{{ primary_category.name }}