5-Minute No-Bake Vegan Cheesecake Recipe

WION Web Team
Mar 26, 2025, 04:54 PM
What are Vegan Cheesecake Cups?

Vegan cheesecake cups are dairy free and plant-based dessert. Instead of animal products, it uses vegan ingredients like nuts, berries, and crushed granola.

Step 1: Blend the Ingredients

In the first step, you can blend cashews and almonds in a bowl. Keep it in a closed container.

Step 2: Make a Crust

Make a crust of dates, wheat crackers, and granola. Add blended cashews as well in the bowl.

3. Add Cream

Put the crust into a cup. Later, you can add cream and maple syrup for filling. Add a dash of lemon juice and salt for some flavour.

4. Freeze the Batter

After you finish making the batter, you need to freeze it for at least two hours in the refrigerator.

5. Make Slices

Lastly, cut your cake into slices & enjoy your gluten-free cheesecake!

