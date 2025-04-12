5-Minute Mug Cakes for Instant Gratification

WION Web Team
Apr 12, 2025, 01:39 PM
Step 1

Firstly, put flour, sugar and baking powder in a mug. Mix the mixture well.

Step 2

Secondly, add milk, oil and a dash of vanilla in the mug. Whisk the mixture with a spoon until it is smooth. The batter’s ready in seconds.

Step 3

Thirdly, drop in some chocolate chips. Or add in peanut butter or jam as per your choice.

Step 4

Put the cake in the microwave for about a minute. It will become fluffy. Check with a toothpick whether the cake is ready or not.

Step 5

Take your cake out of the microwave and let it cool for 2 minutes. Put the cake in the refrigerator for 5 minutes.

Step 6

Put some whipped cream, berries, or ice cream on the top of the cake. Dress it up with nuts, chocolate chips, and other things you like.

