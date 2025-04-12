5-Minute Mug Cakes for Instant Gratification

Firstly, put flour, sugar and baking powder in a mug. Mix the mixture well.
Secondly, add milk, oil and a dash of vanilla in the mug. Whisk the mixture with a spoon until it is smooth. The batter’s ready in seconds.
Thirdly, drop in some chocolate chips. Or add in peanut butter or jam as per your choice.
Put the cake in the microwave for about a minute. It will become fluffy. Check with a toothpick whether the cake is ready or not.
Take your cake out of the microwave and let it cool for 2 minutes. Put the cake in the refrigerator for 5 minutes.
Put some whipped cream, berries, or ice cream on the top of the cake. Dress it up with nuts, chocolate chips, and other things you like.