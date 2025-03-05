5 Lesser Known Beaches To Visit in Brazil

Praia do Espelho – Bahia

Location- Bahia Praia do Espelho, or "Mirror Beach," south of Porto Seguro, is a true gem on Bahia's coast. The Beach is somewhat remote, requiring a drive along unpaved roads or a boat ride, which adds to its charm and seclusion. The beach is known for its breathtaking scenery, featuring soft white sands, clear turquoise waters, and dramatic cliffs. The name "Espelho" (Mirror) comes from the way the water reflects the sky, creating stunning views, it offers the perfect escape for those looking to experience the natural beauty of Brazil.