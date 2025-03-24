5 Japanese Vegan Dishes That Are Super Easy To Make!

This traditional Buddhist cuisine features a flavorful combination of tofu, daikon radish, green beans, mushrooms, carrots, edamame, soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, and sesame seeds.
This Japanese appetizer is a perfect vegan option. Ingredients used to make this dish are: Tofu, seaweed sheets and soy sauce. You can enjoy this dish with a sauce made with soy sauce, brown sugar, and ginger.
Quick and easy to prepare, miso soup is a blend of savoury flavours made with dashi granules, water, miso paste, tofu, and green onions. The total preparation time for this soup is only 15 minutes.
These refreshing creamy cucumber rolls, aka Kappa Maki, are low-calorie snacks and make for one of the best appetizers. They are made with cucumber as the filling, sushi rice and nori for wrapping.
An avocado roll is a type of sushi known as uramaki or inside-out rolls. This dish consists of creamy avocado, rice, seaweed sheets, and sesame seeds.
