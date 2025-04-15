5 Japanese techniques to focus quickly

Here are five Japanese techniques that can help you focus quickly and improve productivity.
Kaizen is the philosophy of making small, incremental improvements over time. Break tasks into tiny, manageable steps. By focusing on one small step at a time.
A time management method that involves working in focused intervals (typically 25 minutes) followed by short breaks.
Ikigai is the concept of finding your "reason for being" or what brings you joy and fulfillment. Reflect on why the task at hand aligns with your values or goals.
Shoshin is the practice of approaching tasks with an open, curious, and beginner’s mindset, free from preconceptions.
A workplace organization method that emphasizes cleanliness, order, and efficiency.