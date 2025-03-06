5 Intriguing Insights into Christ the Redeemer

There Have Been Many Lightning Strikes On The Statue

For Christ the Redeemer, the adage that "lightning never strikes in the same location again" does not hold true. The statue is located on Corcovado Mountain, which is a high point in Rio de Janeiro, making it susceptible to lightning strikes during thunderstorms. It is estimated that the statue has been struck by lightning about 20 times since it was completed in 1931. As a result the government turned it's attention to restoring the statue's exterior by soapstone coating and lightning rods. The most significant damage occurred in 2014, when a lightning strike caused the right hand of the statue to suffer some damage.