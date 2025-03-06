5 Intriguing Insights into Christ the Redeemer

The statue of Christ the Redeemer sits at an elevation of 2,300 feet above Corcovado mountain and has a total weight of roughly 635 tons. It's a 98-foot-long and 92-foot-wide statue. It has a spectacular view of Rio de Janeiro below. For a long time, people all over the world looked at this statue as a representation of Christianity. One of the new seven wonders of the world, it has long represented Rio de Janeiro and Brazil as a whole.
Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro's Tijuca jungle may look like it was constructed there, but it actually wasn't. The statue was designed by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa and sculpted by French sculptor Paul Landowski. Landowski created the hands and head of the statue in France, which were then shipped to Brazil for assembly.
Unlike its current appearance, the statue did not always look like this. The statue was envisioned as Christ holding a cross in one hand and a globe in the other, symbolizing his role as the savior of the world. The final design, with Christ standing with outstretched arms, was chosen to symbolize peace, welcome, and embrace. This design was seen as more inclusive and universal, reflecting Brazil’s cultural and religious diversity.
At the foot of Christ the Redeemer a chapel named Capela de Nossa Senhora Aparecida (Chapel of Our Lady of Aparecida), is located which was built to provide a space for prayer, worship, and religious ceremonies for visitors and pilgrims. The chapel was inaugurated in 2006 as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Christ the Redeemer statue.
For Christ the Redeemer, the adage that "lightning never strikes in the same location again" does not hold true. The statue is located on Corcovado Mountain, which is a high point in Rio de Janeiro, making it susceptible to lightning strikes during thunderstorms. It is estimated that the statue has been struck by lightning about 20 times since it was completed in 1931. As a result the government turned it's attention to restoring the statue's exterior by soapstone coating and lightning rods. The most significant damage occurred in 2014, when a lightning strike caused the right hand of the statue to suffer some damage.
