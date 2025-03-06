5 Intriguing Insights into Christ the Redeemer

Wion Web Desk
Mar 06, 2025, 04:44 PM
Photo Credit : X

Christ the Redeemer- a symbol of Rio de Janeiro and Brazil has achieved iconic status over the years. It is a towering and magnificent structure atop Rio de Janeiro's Corcovado Mountain. This structure, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, is impossible to overlook. Annually, millions of people make the ascent to the monument via foot or rail carts. There are many things to discover about the Christ The Redeemer Statue.

Photo Credit : Pixel

Christ The Redeemer Weighs 635 Tons

The statue of Christ the Redeemer sits at an elevation of 2,300 feet above Corcovado mountain and has a total weight of roughly 635 tons. It's a 98-foot-long and 92-foot-wide statue. It has a spectacular view of Rio de Janeiro below. For a long time, people all over the world looked at this statue as a representation of Christianity. One of the new seven wonders of the world, it has long represented Rio de Janeiro and Brazil as a whole.

Photo Credit : X

The Statue Was Built In France

Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro's Tijuca jungle may look like it was constructed there, but it actually wasn't. The statue was designed by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa and sculpted by French sculptor Paul Landowski. Landowski created the hands and head of the statue in France, which were then shipped to Brazil for assembly.

The Original Design Was Different

Unlike its current appearance, the statue did not always look like this. The statue was envisioned as Christ holding a cross in one hand and a globe in the other, symbolizing his role as the savior of the world. The final design, with Christ standing with outstretched arms, was chosen to symbolize peace, welcome, and embrace. This design was seen as more inclusive and universal, reflecting Brazil’s cultural and religious diversity.

Photo Credit : X

There Is A Chapel At The Foot Of The Statue

At the foot of Christ the Redeemer a chapel named Capela de Nossa Senhora Aparecida (Chapel of Our Lady of Aparecida), is located which was built to provide a space for prayer, worship, and religious ceremonies for visitors and pilgrims. The chapel was inaugurated in 2006 as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Christ the Redeemer statue.

Photo Credit : X

There Have Been Many Lightning Strikes On The Statue

For Christ the Redeemer, the adage that "lightning never strikes in the same location again" does not hold true. The statue is located on Corcovado Mountain, which is a high point in Rio de Janeiro, making it susceptible to lightning strikes during thunderstorms. It is estimated that the statue has been struck by lightning about 20 times since it was completed in 1931. As a result the government turned it's attention to restoring the statue's exterior by soapstone coating and lightning rods. The most significant damage occurred in 2014, when a lightning strike caused the right hand of the statue to suffer some damage.

Photo Credit : X