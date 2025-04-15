5 High-Iron Veg Dishes Everyone Should Try Once

Iron is an essential mineral that plays a crucial role in transporting oxygen throughout the body. While meat is a well-known source of iron, there are plenty of plant-based dishes that are rich in this nutrient.
Spinach and lentils are both excellent sources of iron. Lentils also provide a good amount of protein, making this dish both nutritious and satisfying.
Quinoa is a complete protein and a good source of iron, while black beans add even more iron and fiber.
Chickpeas (garbanzo beans) are rich in iron, and when paired with spinach, this dish becomes a powerhouse of nutrients.
Tofu is made from soybeans, which are a good source of iron. Broccoli also contributes to the iron content and provides a boost of vitamin C, which aids in iron absorption.
Chickpeas are the main ingredient in hummus and are rich in iron. Beetroot adds a vibrant color and additional nutrients, including iron.
Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.