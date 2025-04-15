Fibre is good for digestive health, prevents constipation and avoids heart disease. Here are some high-fibre foods you’re probably missing in your diet.
Yes, chia seeds are indeed high in fibre. It can offer 10 grams of fibre per ounce. It is perfect for digestion, brain function, and weight management.
Lentils are rich in fibre and protein. Just one cup of cooked lentils provides 15 grams of fibre. Throw them into soups, salads or stews.
Avocados are not just healthy fats. They’re also loaded with fibre, providing about 10 grams per half fruit.
Brussels sprouts are full of fibre, antioxidants and vitamins. Roast or sauté them for a delicious, fibre-packed side dish.
Raspberries are one of the high-fiber fruits, offering about 8 grams per cup. Perfect for smoothies or just as a snack.
It is a good source of protein, high fibre content, and iron. It is also a gluten-free option that aids you in preventing cancer, and weightlessness and improves heart health.
Any fibre-rich foods can improve your digestion, stabilize your blood sugar, and help you to feel fuller for longer. It also makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight.
