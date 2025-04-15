5 High-Fibre Foods You’re Probably Not Eating

WION Web Team
Apr 15, 2025, 01:29 PM

Why Fibre Matters?

Fibre is good for digestive health, prevents constipation and avoids heart disease. Here are some high-fibre foods you’re probably missing in your diet.

1: Chia Seeds

Yes, chia seeds are indeed high in fibre. It can offer 10 grams of fibre per ounce. It is perfect for digestion, brain function, and weight management.

2: Lentils

Lentils are rich in fibre and protein. Just one cup of cooked lentils provides 15 grams of fibre. Throw them into soups, salads or stews.

3: Avocados

Avocados are not just healthy fats. They’re also loaded with fibre, providing about 10 grams per half fruit.

4: Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are full of fibre, antioxidants and vitamins. Roast or sauté them for a delicious, fibre-packed side dish.

5: Raspberries

Raspberries are one of the high-fiber fruits, offering about 8 grams per cup. Perfect for smoothies or just as a snack.

6. Quinoa

It is a good source of protein, high fibre content, and iron. It is also a gluten-free option that aids you in preventing cancer, and weightlessness and improves heart health.

What Are the Benefits of High-Fibre Foods?

Any fibre-rich foods can improve your digestion, stabilize your blood sugar, and help you to feel fuller for longer. It also makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight.

