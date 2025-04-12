5 Herbal Teas to Support Heart Health

WION Web Team
Apr 12, 2025, 06:12 PM
Photo Credit : pexels

1. Hibiscus Tea

This tea can lower blood pressure. It is rich in rich vitamins and antioxidants. You can drink it cold or hot, as you like.

Photo Credit : pexels

2. Green Tea

Green tea boosts your blood flow and helps in fat burn. It reduces LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol and protects heart vessels.

Photo Credit : pexels

3. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea has anti-anxiety properties and can thus help calm you down, improve heart rate. It is rich in antioxidants and reduces LDL. You can have it before bed.

Photo Credit : pexels

4. Ginger Tea

This tea can boost your blood circulation and cut inflammation. It is good for arteries and digestion. It is rich in vitamins and minerals.

Photo Credit : pexels

5. Turmeric Tea

Turmeric tea is excellent for your heart. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and curcumin. It can help reduce artery plaque. You can also add black pepper for better absorption.

Photo Credit : pexels

Disclaimer

Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Photo Credit : pexels