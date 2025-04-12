5 Herbal Teas to Support Heart Health

This tea can lower blood pressure. It is rich in rich vitamins and antioxidants. You can drink it cold or hot, as you like.
Green tea boosts your blood flow and helps in fat burn. It reduces LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol and protects heart vessels.
Chamomile tea has anti-anxiety properties and can thus help calm you down, improve heart rate. It is rich in antioxidants and reduces LDL. You can have it before bed.
This tea can boost your blood circulation and cut inflammation. It is good for arteries and digestion. It is rich in vitamins and minerals.
Turmeric tea is excellent for your heart. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and curcumin. It can help reduce artery plaque. You can also add black pepper for better absorption.
Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.