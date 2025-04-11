5 Healthy Desserts Under 200 Calories

This dessert is a healthy dessert made up of chocolate, strawberries, and cream. It is rich in vitamin C, fiber, folate, potassium, and antioxidants. It is less in sugar and calories, compared to other desserts.
This mousse is a healthy dessert made up of frozen raspberries, eggs, cream, and milk. It is rich in vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin E. It is less sweet and contains less calories.
These parfaits have less calories. This dessert is made up of berries, a soft fresh cheese, sugar and eggs. It contains less sugar content and more nutrients.
Chocolate Cookies are healthy desserts made with sugar-less ingredients like whole wheat flour, or dark chocolate, and natural sweeteners. It contains less calories and sugar.
Watermelon Ice Frost is the best option for calories less dessert. It contains watermelon which is rich in water, vitamins and minerals. Ice with watermelon in summers is the most refreshing dessert to have.