5 Habits of Highly Productive People You Can Start Today

Productivity is not about doing more. It is about doing what truly matters. These five simple habits can upgrade how you use your day efficiently.
Try to use your five minutes before bed to write your top 3 priorities for tomorrow. You’ll wake up focused.
Assign each task a specific time slot. Perform well with deep focus and do not do many tasks at a time. It can hinder your brain from working smoothly.
Try to follow the 2-Minute Rule that if something takes less than 2 minutes, do it now. You can avoid multiple tasks at a time. This can declutter your mind from junk.
Avoid emails and social media as a first thing. Use that golden time of morning for your biggest task. Exercise and yoga for better physical health.
Short breaks or hourly breaks can reset and recharge your brain. Breaks are important as they help you feel relaxed.