5 Great Sources Of Protein For Vegetarians

Lentils are a good source of energy. They are rich in protein, iron and fibre. You can have lentils in soups, stews and salads.
Chickpeas are a good source of protein, fibre and minerals. It can strengthen your muscles. You can have them as curry or roast them. You can also make hummus with them. It can help you stay healthy.
Indian cottage cheese (Paneer) is a good source of protein, calcium and phosphorus. You can have it as curry or add it to noodles. It can aid your muscle growth.
Quinoa is a good source of protein, fibre, zinc and vitamins. You can have them as breakfast cereals, or you can add them to soup. It is also a gluten-free option.
Soybeans are rich in protein, fibre and essential minerals like protein, calcium and iron. You can have them as curry or as a soup. It can boost your bone health and improve cognitive functions.