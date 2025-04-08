5 Forgotten Superfoods That Deserve a Comeback

Superfoods are nutrient-packed foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They support immunity, energy, and overall wellness. Adding a few can upgrade your entire diet. Here are five forgotten superfoods that deserve a comeback:
Moringa is a green powder rich in multivitamins. Packed with iron, calcium, and antioxidants. It supports immunity, skin, and brain function. Just mix it in water or smoothies to feel the lift.
Makhana are lotus seeds. You can eat it as a snack. They are low-calorie and protein-rich. They help manage blood sugar and fight ageing. You can roast them lightly to get a crunchy taste.
Amaranth is a leafy vegetable, rich in protein and fibre. It is a gluten-free vegetable and full of nutrients like magnesium. You can have it for energy, digestion, and heart health.
Millets are small grains that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. They are good for diabetes and gut health. Like rice, they are easy to cook and are a healthy option to have.
Jackfruit is a fruit that is low in fat and high in fibre and vitamin C. It can be cooked as sweet and savoury dishes and is often used as a meat substitute. You can have it in curries and salads.
