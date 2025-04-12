5 Eggless Cakes, Perfect for Beginners

Banana cake can be the best option for beginners to have eggless cake. To make this cake, mash ripe bananas, add cocoa powder, choco chips, sugar and baking soda and baking powder in. Mix the mixture well and bake it. You can also add nuts, chocolates and cherries to the top.
Yogurt Cake is the best replacement for egg-based cake. To make this cake, take mashed banana and add Greek yogurt, sugar, virgin olive oil, and vanilla essence. This cake can be a light, spongy and sweet dessert for you.
Chocolate cake with condensed milk and silken tofu is a good choice for an eggless cake. It can be a rich, dense, and satisfying dessert for you. To make this cake, you need chocolate, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, silken tofu and sugar. Mix them and bake them.
As a beginner, you can make a Semolina cake as an alternative to egg cake. It is unique and fluffy. To make it, you can use curd, oil, sugar, baking powder, and lemon to make it. Bake the cake. You can add apple cinnamon to it for flavour.
Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting is the best alternative to egg cake. It can be moist, mildly sweet, and egg-free. You can make it by using olive oil, yoghurt, carrots, mashed bananas, sugar and nuts to make this dessert.