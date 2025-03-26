5 Easy-To-Make Steps To Cook Vegan Sushi

WION Web Team
Mar 26, 2025, 05:50 PM
Photo Credit : pexels

What is Vegan Sushi?

Vegan sushi is a dish that includes plant-based fillings like avocado, cucumber and excludes all animal food in it. Read more to explore the easy and budget-friendly recipe to cook vegan sushi at home.

Step 1

Prepare sticky sushi rice with vinegar. Mix them well.

Step 2

Place nori seaweed on a plate. Then spread rice evenly on the seaweed.

Step 3

Add salad, avocado, cucumber, carrot, and tofu to it. Customise the sushi with your favorite veggies.

Step 4

Make a roll of the seaweed and tightly hold all the veggies inside it. Later, slice the roll into four or five pieces.

Step 5

Lastly, serve the sushi with soy sauce and wasabi.

