5 Easy Morning Yoga Poses For Better Posture

To do this pose, you need to stand tall on your feet... grounded, spine aligned and shoulders should be relaxed. It can aid your body to stand in the correct posture.
For this pose, you need to arch and round your back with your breath. It stretches your spine and clears stiffness.
This pose stretches everything. To do this pose, you need to strengthen your spine, lift your hips and press your heels. It opens shoulders and strengthens arms. You will feel flexible in just one minute.
This pose opens your chest. It is good to fix issues associated with slouching and long sitting. It can also boost your flexibility and lift energy.
This yoga pose can help you to relax and realign your joints. You have to stretch your arms forward, kneel down and bend forward, resting your forehead on the ground. It can soften the tension in your back.