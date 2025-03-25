5 Drinks to Reduce Inflammation

WION Web Team
Mar 25, 2025, 11:09 AM
Hot Green Tea

Green tea has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.

Milk with Turmeric

Consuming milk with turmeric is a good remedy to reduce inflammation with the anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin, which is an active element in turmeric.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is a good source of nitrates and betalains. It exhibits potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which reduce inflammation and aid overall health.

Pomegranate Juice

Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants and ellagitannins. These elements help in reducing inflammation and may be beneficial for conditions like arthritis and osteoarthritis.

Blueberry Juice

Blueberry juice contains anthocyanins, fibre, vitamin C, and many antioxidant elements that are good for powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It can help you in inflammation injuries and infections.

Disclaimer

Please note that the information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

