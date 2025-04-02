5 Countries You won't Believe Don't Have Airports

Wion Web Desk
Apr 02, 2025, 11:30 AM
Introduction

These countries are unique in that they manage to thrive without the infrastructure of an airport, relying instead on nearby transportation hubs.

Vatican City

The smallest country in the world, Vatican City, does not have an airport. Visitors typically arrive via Rome, Italy.

San Marino

This microstate, surrounded by Italy, relies on nearby Italian airports for access.

Monaco

Known for its luxury and the famous Monte Carlo, Monaco does not have an airport. Visitors usually fly into Nice, France, and then travel by road.

Liechtenstein

Nestled between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein does not have its airport. Travelers often use Swiss or Austrian airports.

Andorra

Located in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain, Andorra does not have an airport. Visitors typically arrive via roads from neighboring countries.

