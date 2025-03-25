5 Books to Read to Join the Top 7% of Intellectual Minds

For readers who want to spend time in reading and tend to seek some intellectual books, here are 5 books for them to explore:
This book tells readers about how their minds are stuck in between the complexities of human decision-making, and prejudice. Reading it helps the readers understand their inner problems and learn how to improve decision-making by slow thinking.
Published in 2011, this book talks about Homo sapiens as “wise man”. This book describes humans’ evolution and their brain development. The book conveys the transition of humankind from a nomadic to a well-settled species around the world.
This is a nice book to learn about life, suffering, and experiences of one’s spirit’s ability to find meaning in the worst times. It tells about the life lessons learnt by Frankl as a Holocaust survivor of concentration camps during the Nazi era.
This book talks about the life of a Black American raised in Baltimore who narrowly escaped the violence that lurked around jails. In this book, we learn about the hard life of non-white people in the United States that led to the painful struggle and hopelessness of people.
This book provides readers with a real perspective of the world and opens our eyes to the reality of progress. It conveys to us how humans have framed an inaccurate perspective of the world, but in reality, the world is poorer, less healthy, and more dangerous than it seems.
