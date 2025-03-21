5 Books Recommendations by Steve Jobs

Who is Steve Jobs?

Steven Paul Jobs was a visionary American businessman and founder of Apple Inc. Jobs, a technology pioneer, was also a book lover and took inspiration from various journals and books.

Books Steve Jobs recommends

An avid reader, Steve Jobs is known to have explored books that offer mindfulness, creativity, and spiritual insights. Read on to discover five books that Jobs admired the most.

Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda

This book is a spiritual classic, published in 1946. It tells the story of Paramahansa Yogananda's life, his search for his guru, and his teachings on Kriya Yoga. Jobs was influenced by this book and learned about meditation and yoga practices.

The Innovators Dilemma by Clayton Christensen

A classic, 'The Innovators Dilemma' was published in 1997. It is the best-known work of Harvard professor and businessman Clayton Christensen. It explores the concept of disruptive technologies, a term he coined in a 1995 article “Disruptive Technologies: Catching the Wave”.

Zen Mind, Beginners Mind by Shunryu Suzuki

It is a book of teachings by Shunryu Suzuki. Published in 1970 by Weatherhill, this book talks about meditation and the importance of approaching every moment without any preconceived notions.

Be Here Now by Ram Dass

Be Here Now, or Remember, Be Here Now, is a 1971 spiritual book on yoga, and meditation by American yogi and spiritual mentor Ram Dass. Jobs read the book as a teenager and later described it as "profound".

Diet for a Small Planet by Frances Moore Lappe

Published in 1971, Diet for a Small Planet highlights the environmental impact of meat production and argues for the potential role of soy as a superior form of protein.

