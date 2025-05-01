5 Best and Most Scenic Hiking Trails in the World

Here are five of the best and most scenic hiking trails in the world, each offering breathtaking views and unique experiences.
The Inca Trail is a famous trek that leads to the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu. This 26-mile (42 km) trail takes you through stunning Andean landscapes, lush cloud forests, and archaeological sites.
Located in Patagonia, the Torres del Paine Circuit is a 75-mile (120 km) trek that showcases some of the most dramatic landscapes in the world. Hikers will encounter towering granite peaks, turquoise lakes, glaciers, and diverse wildlife.
The Dolomites offer a variety of hiking trails, but the Alta Via 1 is particularly renowned. This 75-mile (120 km) route traverses the stunning mountain range, featuring dramatic cliffs, lush valleys, and charming alpine huts.
Stretching 211 miles (340 km) through California's Sierra Nevada mountains, the John Muir Trail offers some of the most spectacular scenery in the United States. The trail passes through Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia National Parks.
The Laugavegur Trail is a 34-mile (55 km) trek that takes hikers through some of Iceland's most stunning landscapes, including geothermal areas, glaciers, hot springs, and colorful rhyolite mountains. The trail offers a unique combination of natural wonders.