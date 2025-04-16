4 Buttermilk Upgrades That’ll Make You Forget Soda

Buttermilk is a versatile and refreshing drink that can be a healthier alternative to soda. Here are four creative upgrades to buttermilk that will make you forget about sugary sodas.
Add a pinch of roasted cumin powder, black salt, and a hint of chopped mint or cilantro. This Indian-inspired spiced buttermilk is tangy, savoury, and incredibly refreshing. Perfect for hot summer days or as a digestive aid after meals.
Blend buttermilk with your favourite fruits like mango, strawberry, or banana. Add a touch of honey or sugar for sweetness. This fruity buttermilk smoothie is creamy, tangy, and naturally sweet—a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without soda.
Infuse buttermilk with fresh herbs like basil, dill, or thyme. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and a pinch of salt for a unique, herbaceous flavour. This upgrade is light, aromatic, and perfect for those who enjoy savoury drinks.
Mix freshly grated ginger and a pinch of turmeric into buttermilk. Add a dash of black pepper to enhance the turmeric’s benefits. This golden buttermilk is not only delicious but also packed with anti-inflammatory properties, making it a healthy and flavorful choice.