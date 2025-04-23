30-Minute High-Protein Cottage Cheese Mac & Cheese Recipe

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 23, 2025, 07:22 PM

Ingredients

Macaroni, cottage cheese, grated cheddar cheese, milk, butter, salt and pepper.

Step 1:

Cook macaroni in salted water and oil. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining.

Step 2

Prepare the cheese sauce by combining butter, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, and milk. Heat over medium heat and stir it constantly, until the cheese is melted and smooth.

Step 3

In a pan, saute some butter, add cheese sauce and cooked macaroni with salt and pepper. Stir until combined.

Step 4

Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips

Add some cooked vegetables, like broccoli or bell peppers, for added nutrition.