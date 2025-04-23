30-Minute High-Protein Cottage Cheese Mac & Cheese Recipe

Macaroni, cottage cheese, grated cheddar cheese, milk, butter, salt and pepper.
Cook macaroni in salted water and oil. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water before draining.
Prepare the cheese sauce by combining butter, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese, and milk. Heat over medium heat and stir it constantly, until the cheese is melted and smooth.
In a pan, saute some butter, add cheese sauce and cooked macaroni with salt and pepper. Stir until combined.
Serve hot and enjoy!
Add some cooked vegetables, like broccoli or bell peppers, for added nutrition.