30 Gram+ Protein Breakfast Ideas For Working People

Method: In a blender, mix together protein powder, Greek yogurt, frozen berries, and almond milk. Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy. Serve in a bowl and top with nuts. Ingredients: 1 scoop of protein powder, 1/2 cup of almond milk, 1 cup of greek yogurt, 1/2 cup of frozen berries and nuts.
Method: Cook quinoa and black beans until tender. In the last, make scrambled eggs and keep it aside. Assemble the dish in a bowl by placing scrambled eggs, cooked quinoa, and black beans together. Ingredients: 2 scrambled eggs, 1 cup cooked quinoa, 1 avocado, 1/4 cup black beans.
Method: In a glass or bowl, layer Greek yogurt, chopped nuts, chia seeds, mixed berries, and sliced banana. Ingredients: 1 cup of greek yogurt, 1/4 cup granola, 1/4 cup chopped nuts (almonds, walnuts), chia seeds, 1/2 cup mixed berries, 1/4 cup sliced banana.
Method: Chop all the veggies and set aside. Whisk the eggs and combine them with chopped veggies, chicken, and shredded cheese. Ingredients: 4 eggs, 1/4 cup diced chicken, 1/2 cup spinach, bell peppers and shredded cheese.
Method: Cook the three sub-dishes separately: avocado toast, poached eggs, and sausage patties. Assemble the dish on a plate and sprinkle salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes, and cheese on top. Ingredients: 2 slices of multi-grain bread, 1 avocado, 2 large eggs, 2 sausages, salt, black pepper, red pepper flakes and cheese.
