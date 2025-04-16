3 Tricks to Grow a Jade Plant Right on Your Work Desk

Growing a jade plant (Crassula ovata) on your work desk is a great idea! These hardy, low-maintenance plants are perfect for adding a touch of greenery to your workspace.
Jade plants love bright, indirect light. Place your plant near a window where it can get plenty of natural light, but avoid direct sunlight, which can scorch the leaves.
Jade plants are succulents and store water in their leaves, so they don’t need frequent watering. Overwatering is the most common cause of problems.
Use a well-draining potting mix designed for succulents or cacti. Regular potting soil retains too much moisture and can harm the plant. Repot your jade plant every 2-3 years to refresh the soil and give it room to grow.