3 Tricks to Grow a Jade Plant Right on Your Work Desk

Wion Web Desk
Apr 16, 2025, 12:09 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Introduction

Growing a jade plant (Crassula ovata) on your work desk is a great idea! These hardy, low-maintenance plants are perfect for adding a touch of greenery to your workspace.

Photo Credit : Pexels

1. Provide the Right Light

Jade plants love bright, indirect light. Place your plant near a window where it can get plenty of natural light, but avoid direct sunlight, which can scorch the leaves.

Photo Credit : Pexels

2. Water Sparingly

Jade plants are succulents and store water in their leaves, so they don’t need frequent watering. Overwatering is the most common cause of problems.

Photo Credit : Pexels

3. Choose the Right Pot and Soil

Use a well-draining potting mix designed for succulents or cacti. Regular potting soil retains too much moisture and can harm the plant. Repot your jade plant every 2-3 years to refresh the soil and give it room to grow.

Photo Credit : Pexels