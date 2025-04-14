3-Minute Facial Yoga That Lifts Without Botox

Facial yoga is a natural, non-invasive way to tone and lift your facial muscles, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and sagging. Here’s a quick 3-minute routine you can try.
Place your index and middle fingers just above your eyebrows. Gently press down while lifting your eyebrows upward. Hold for 5 seconds, then release. Repeat 5 times. Benefits: Reduces forehead wrinkles and lifts the brow area.
Smile as wide as you can without showing your teeth. Place your index fingers on the apples of your cheeks and gently lift upward. Hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat 5 times. Benefits: Tones cheek muscles and lifts sagging cheeks.
Tilt your head back slightly and look at the ceiling. Pucker your lips as if you’re kissing the ceiling. Hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat 5 times. Benefits: Tightens the jawline and reduces a double chin.
Place your index fingers at the outer corners of your eyes. Gently pull the skin outward while squinting your eyes. Hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat 5 times. Benefits: Reduces crow’s feet and brightens the eye area.
Tilt your head back and look at the ceiling. Press your tongue to the roof of your mouth. Swallow and hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat 5 times. Benefits: Tightens neck muscles and reduces sagging.
Open your mouth wide into an “O” shape. Place your fingers on your cheeks and gently push upward. Smile while keeping your mouth in the “O” shape. Hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat 5 times. Benefits: Lifts and tones the entire face.