3-Minute Face Massage Can Transform Your Skin
3 minutes face massage
Just three minutes a day can do more for your skin than expensive products. Face massage can boost your blood flow, drains lymph, and reduces dullness fast.
Gentle upward stroke
Firstly, use gentle upward strokes with your fingers or a gua sha tool. Then focus on the jawline, cheeks, and temples to release tension and lift the skin naturally.
Gently massage the eyes
Around the eyes, light tapping motions can reduce dark circles and puffiness by stimulating circulation. This area benefits the most from consistency.
How face massage helps?
Regular face massage can support collagen production, improves skin texture, and gives you a natural, healthy glow without makeup.
What is the good time to do massage?
You can do massage right after cleansing and before applying moisturizer. Morning massages can help depuff, evening ones help detox and relax.
Disclaimer
Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.