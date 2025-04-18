3 Mental Tricks Psychologists Use to Beat Anxiety

Psychologists often employ various mental strategies to help individuals manage and reduce anxiety.
Cognitive reframing involves changing the way you perceive a situation to alter its emotional impact. Instead of viewing a situation as threatening or overwhelming, you reframe it in a more positive or neutral light.
Grounding techniques help you stay connected to the present moment, which can be especially useful when anxiety pulls you into worrying about the future or ruminating on the past.
PMR is a relaxation technique that involves tensing and then slowly releasing different muscle groups in the body. This helps reduce physical tension, which is often associated with anxiety.