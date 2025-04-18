3-Ingredient Drink That Can Calm Your Nervous System in Under 5 Minutes

If you are feeling anxious and worried. Then, this simple drink can help you relax in 5 minutes without any pills or caffeine.
Warm milk (or plant-based alternative), a pinch of turmeric, and a dash of cinnamon.
Take turmeric, milk, and cinnamon in a bowl. Whisk it together at a medium heat on the stove. You can observe the golden colour and smell the comforting scent.
You can add honey for sweetness or ashwagandha in your drink for extra stress relief. You can also add other ingredients as per your choice.
Turmeric is anti-inflammatory, cinnamon balances blood sugar, and warm milk signals calm to your brain. Drinking this drink before bed during a stressful moment can relax your whole body. It can also reduce your anxiety, and can help you get a good sleep.