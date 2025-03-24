10 Quotes by Socrates on Life

Socrates, a classical Greek philosopher, lived from 470 to 399 BC, and is often called the father of Western philosophy. His method, also known as the Socratic Method, revolutionised the way we approach epistemology (the theory of knowledge). Here are his 10 famous quotes on life:
The Socrates quote ‘Know thyself’ tells the importance of self-knowledge as a foundation for understanding oneself, others, and the world and for living a virtuous and meaningful life. It is linked to his Socratic method and the pursuit of wisdom.
His quote, ‘Wonder is the beginning of wisdom’ implies that true wisdom comes from a sense of curiosity and surprise about the world. It teaches us to seek knowledge and have open-mindedness towards the world around us.
The quote tells that true wisdom comes from accepting that we don’t have all the answers. With this statement we can embrace our ignorance and open ourselves up to new potentials and new ways of thinking.
This quote tells us that individuals with strong minds are focused on intellectual pursuits and abstract concepts. While those with weak minds are drawn to gossip and interpersonal drama. It exhorts us to encourage intellectual ideas and avoid gossip.
This quote teaches us that true education should ignite curiosity for learning and a lifelong passion for learning. It tells us to focus on true education and ignores the idea of just passively imparting information.
This quote implies that empathy and compassion can aid positive relationships. It teaches us to not judge anybody but encourages us to create a supportive, positive environment.
This Socrates’ quote conveys a sophisticated perspective: that all humans, irrespective of their origin, are one. It emphasises that people are not just citizens of their country; they are citizens of the world and are part of a universal human community. This quote approaches universal unity.
The quote simply underlines the importance of self-reflection and critical analysis. It argues that a life without self-analysis and thinking is ultimately meaningless and worthless.
This quote underlines the importance of carefully choosing friends and then maintaining strong, great bonds with those you choose. It teaches us to make good friends and make sure to not take them for granted.
This quote tells us that true contentment and happiness come from appreciating what one has, rather than constantly desiring more. It conveys having a sense of gratitude for what you have.
