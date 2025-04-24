10 Natural Sources of Vitamin B3 You Should Be Eating Daily

Vitamin B3 is also known as niacin and is important for having healthy skin, nerves, and digestion; its function is to turn food into energy.
Denser than chicken, it provides an excellent source of niacin in terms of utility among sources of protein. Three oz servings provide a significant portion of your daily requirement.
Closely related to chicken, turkey is another rich source of niacin. It is particularly abundant in meat from the breast.
This fatty fish not only provides omega-3-rich fatty acids, but it also offers a decent content of niacin, especially wild-caught salmon.
Good source of niacin for fresh and canned tuna. High mercury concentrations are found in larger species, such as bluefin tuna; however, levels are low for nearly all other types of tuna.
These small and powerful nuts might be the most popular snacks consumed. It's quite a good source of niacin-from a plant. It also contains healthy fats as well as protein.
They are very delicious and can also be eaten as such or melted into other dishes, like yogurt, and are a nice way to get in more niacin.
Its healthy fat known as avocado also encourages niacin content. It is a versatile fruit used in many products.
These legumes contain good amounts of niacin, which can be added as an easy option to soups, stews, or used as a side dish.
Portobello and crimini mushrooms are good sources of niacin. They can either be grilled, sautéed, or included in several dishes.
Whole grain, including whole wheat bread, is a good source of niacin along with fiber and other essential nutrients.