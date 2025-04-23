10-minute stretching workout for everyday

Here's a simple yet effective stretching routine that you can do for just 10 minutes each day to help improve flexibility, eliminate tension, and promote relaxation. For each stretch spend 30 seconds on each side (if applicable) while breathing deep and controlled.
Sit or stand tall. Gently tilt your head over to the right, bringing your ear toward your shoulder. Hold for 30 seconds, and switch sides afterwards. Optional: use your hand to give light pressure for deeper stretching.
Pull your right arm across your chest. Use the left hand to gently pull your right arm closer to the body. Hold for 30 seconds and switch sides.
Clasp your hands behind your back. Straighten your arms and hold them aloft slightly while opening your chest. Hold for 30 seconds.
Kneel with the hands and knees shoulders apart in tabletop position. Inhale, arch your back and lift your head (Cow Pose). Exhale, rounded spine and tuck the chin (Cat Pose). Repeat for 1 minute moving along with your breath.
Sit back onto your heels with knees wide apart. Extend arms forward and lower the chest toward the floor. Hold for 30 seconds.
Straighten your legs in front of you and sit. Hinge on the hips, reaching to your toes (or as far down as it feels comfortable). Hold for 30 seconds.
Sit in the soles together, knees bent outward. Hold your feet and slowly press your knees toward the floor. Hold for 30 seconds.
Step right into a lunge, left knee dropped to the floor, and press hips forward. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.
Stand tall with right foot pointed forward heel down, toes pointing up. Bend on hips to get to the right foot. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.
Stand tall and reach your right arm overhead. Lean to the left, feeling a stretch along your right side. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.