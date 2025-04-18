10-Minute Mexican Quesadilla Will Be Your New Favourite Dinner

If you want a quick dinner meal, then this crispy, cheesy Mexican quesadilla is perfect to try. Here is the easy recipe:
Tortillas, shredded cheese, beans (or cooked chicken), salsa and chillies.
Firstly, add a tortilla to a hot pan, sprinkle cheese, layer fillings, top with another tortilla. Flip it gently when it turns golden.
Try to heat it until its cheese melt fully, and flatbread turns fully golden-brown crust. It will taste savoury and flavourful.
You can add some spinach, corn, or jalapeños as per your choice. You can make it spicy, or sweet as per your likings.
Serve it with sour cream, tomato sauce, or salads as per your choice. This can be your quick-ticket dinner meal.
It is an easy, budget-friendly, protein-rich and a perfect recipe for busy work life. You can cook it anytime you want.