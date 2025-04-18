10-Minute Mexican Quesadilla Will Be Your New Favourite Dinner

WION Web Team
Apr 18, 2025, 05:29 PM

Easy Recipe

If you want a quick dinner meal, then this crispy, cheesy Mexican quesadilla is perfect to try. Here is the easy recipe:

Photo Credit : Pexels

Ingredients:

Tortillas, shredded cheese, beans (or cooked chicken), salsa and chillies.

Photo Credit : Pexels

1. Prepare Tortilla

Firstly, add a tortilla to a hot pan, sprinkle cheese, layer fillings, top with another tortilla. Flip it gently when it turns golden.

Photo Credit : Pexels

2. Let Cheese Melt

Try to heat it until its cheese melt fully, and flatbread turns fully golden-brown crust. It will taste savoury and flavourful.

Photo Credit : Pexels

3. Customise it

You can add some spinach, corn, or jalapeños as per your choice. You can make it spicy, or sweet as per your likings.

Photo Credit : Pexels

4. Serve With Dips

Serve it with sour cream, tomato sauce, or salads as per your choice. This can be your quick-ticket dinner meal.

Why Try This Recipe?

It is an easy, budget-friendly, protein-rich and a perfect recipe for busy work life. You can cook it anytime you want.

Photo Credit : Pexels