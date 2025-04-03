10 Indian Breakfasts That Help Boost Metabolism

It is a savoury flat pancake made up of green gram. Packed with protein, it keeps you full for longer. It helps enhance your metabolism by adding fibre, vitamins (B, C, K) in your food.
Light yet nutritious, rich in iron and good carbs. Poha is made from flattened rice, rich in nutrients and fibre, which can help you in weight loss and healthy metabolism.
It is a protein-rich dish made using toor dal (pigeon pea) and vegetables. Idli is a fermented steamed rice-lentil cake which will aid you in digestion and metabolism. You can also try ragi idli and quinoa idli, which have higher protein content.
Upma is a fibre-rich food, made up of thick porridge made from dry-roasted semolina or coarse rice flour. It can help you to keep your energy level steady.
Sprout salad is made of mung bean (green gram), fresh veggies, herbs, and lemon. It is a powerhouse of vitamins and enzymes which can aid you in enhancing your metabolism.
It is a fibre-rich fenugreek food which aids digestion. It promotes healthy digestive health, metabolism, and blood sugar level.
Dalia is a wheat porridge, high in fibre, and supports weight loss. It can help in digestion, metabolism, and blood sugar regulation.
This dish is made up of finger millet. It is rich in calcium, protein, and aids metabolism.
It is a fibre-loaded, and gut-friendly meal. Oats are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals and can help enhance your metabolism.
It is a cottage cheese-stuffed flatbread made up of flour, paneer, butter, and spices. It can help you to bump up your protein, calcium, and phosphorus intake, leading to good metabolism.
