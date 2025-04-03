10 Greatest Fictional Characters of All Time

Sherlock Holmes is a detective character, known for his razor-sharp mind, deductive reasoning, observational skills, and ability to solve complex cases. This character was created by author Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887 for his short novel "A Study in Scarlet".
Harry Potter is a young wizard, famous for the ultimate good vs bad battle against Lord Voldemort. The character was created by author J. K. Rowling for a fantasy series by the same name. The books were published from 1997 to 2007.
Batman is a fictional superhero, a vigilante who fights crime using his amazing Bat Mobile and other gadgets. This character was created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger for Detective Comics (cover dated May 1939).
James Bond is a fictional British Secret Service agent character. It was created by writer Ian Fleming in 1953 for his novel Casino Royale.
Superman is a superhero. He is a teenager who manages crime-fighting duties, school work, and personal life. It was created by writer Stan Lee, and artist Steve Ditko for the comic book Amazing Fantasy (1962).
Darth Vader is one of the most complex villains in cinema history. He is known for his belief that he deserves to be the leader. It was created by screenwriter George Lucas for the 1977 movie Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope.
Atticus Finch is a lawyer, justice seeker, and single father. This character was created by author Harper Lee for the novel 'To Kill a Mockingbird'(1960).
Agatha Christie is a fictional Belgian detective, famous for his sharp intellect and flamboyant personality. It was created by author Agatha Christie for the novel 'The Mysterious Affair at Styles' (1920).
The Joker is a psychopathic, and anarchic clown character, famous for his cruel nature, criminal cases, and his creepy smile. It was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson for the Batman comic book (1940)
Iron Man is the superhero and a businessman and an engineer who runs q weapons manufacturing company. He was created by writer Stan Lee, scripter Larry Lieber, comic artists Don Heck, and Jack Kirby for the comic book Iron Man (19680).
