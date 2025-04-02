10 Famous Quotes by Japanese Author Murasaki Shikibu & Their Meaning

Murasaki Shikibu was a Japanese author and poet during the Heian period (from 794 to 1185). She has made significant contributions to Japanese literature and history. She is known for books like 'Tale of Genji', 'The Lives of Three Women in 11th Century Japan,' and 'Diaries of court ladies of old Japan'.
This quote conveys to us that in uncertainty, reality and illusion can feel the same, making it hard to distinguish truth from imagination.
This quote poses that life is unpredictable, but we must continue moving forward with courage and resilience.
This quote is about actions and makes us aware that tiny errors can have lasting consequences, so be mindful of our actions.
It signifies that physical appearance is temporary, but a kind heart leaves an eternal impact.
This quote tells us that emotional wounds change us forever, shaping our future experiences and perspectives on love and trust.
The true meaning of this quote is that sometimes, emotions and intentions are better conveyed through silence than through speech.
This quote conveys to us that where there is love, there is also the pain of yearning and desire, making the two emotions deeply connected.
The true meaning of this quote is that time is relentless and waits for no one. It explains that we must cherish every moment.
This quote teaches us that flaws and uniqueness make something truly beautiful, just like how the moon’s craters add to its charm.
The quote is about fate and tells us that though destiny is preordained, human nature compels us to dream and strive beyond our fate.
