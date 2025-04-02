10 Countries in the World That Start with M

Mexico comes under the southern part of North America of the world. It is famous for tacos, mariachi, and ancient Mayan ruins. It has vibrant streets.
Malaysia is a Southeast Asia country. It is a mix of modern skyscrapers and rainforest retreats. There are the famous Petronas Towers and the Langkawi Islands.
Morocco is a country in the Maghreb region of North Africa. It boasts colourful markets, the Sahara Desert, and the stunning blue city of Chefchaouen. Don't forget to try mint tea and explore Marrakech souks.
Madagascar is a country in the Indian Ocean and off the southeastern coast of Africa. It is home to lemurs and baobab trees. It is known for the Baobabs and Nosy Be Islands.
Montenegro is a country located on the Balkan Peninsula in Southeastern Europe. It has some breathtaking fjords, and Adriatic coastline.
Myanmar (formerly known as Burma) is a country in northwest Southeast Asia. It has many Buddhist temples, pagodas, and stunning natural landscapes.
Mauritius is a country in the Indian Ocean, and part of the Mascarene Islands. It is located off the southeastern coast of Africa. It has pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and lush landscapes.
Maldives is a South Asian country located in the Indian Ocean, just south-southwest of India. It has a Tsunami Monument, a Victory Monument, and clean coral beaches.
Monaco is a country that comes from Western Europe. It has casinos, bars, elegant shopping centres, man-made beaches, and 'The Monaco Grand Prix'.
Malta is an island in Southern Europe. It has great architectural monuments, Mediterranean beaches, and UNESCO-listed megalithic temples.
