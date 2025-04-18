1-Minute Ritual to Improve Digestion & Lower Inflammation

Some rituals are good for health. These one-minute habits can boost digestion and reduce bloating in your body.
Start your morning with a cup of warm water with a few drops of lemon. It wakes up your digestive system gently. Warm water can activate your metabolism and hydration.
The habit of fast eating and drinking is not good. Try to stop gulping drinks. Try to sip slowly, seated, while staying calm. This can help your body to digest carbs fast.
Ginger and apple cider vinegar can add anti-inflammatory power to your food and can support gut health.
Intake of lemon, water, ginger, and apple cider vinegar can add digestive enzymes and vitamin C to your diet. They can reduce your inflammation and can make your skin glow.
Firstly, do these things daily. It’s not just about physical benefits, but it can become your peaceful habits to start your day.