1-Minute Ritual to Improve Digestion & Lower Inflammation

WION Web Team
Apr 18, 2025, 05:12 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Simple Ritual

Some rituals are good for health. These one-minute habits can boost digestion and reduce bloating in your body.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Take Warm Water with Lemon

Start your morning with a cup of warm water with a few drops of lemon. It wakes up your digestive system gently. Warm water can activate your metabolism and hydration.

Photo Credit : pexels

Sit & Sip Slowly

The habit of fast eating and drinking is not good. Try to stop gulping drinks. Try to sip slowly, seated, while staying calm. This can help your body to digest carbs fast.

Add Ginger or Apple Cider Vinegar in Food

Ginger and apple cider vinegar can add anti-inflammatory power to your food and can support gut health.

Photo Credit : pexels

Why These Rituals?

Intake of lemon, water, ginger, and apple cider vinegar can add digestive enzymes and vitamin C to your diet. They can reduce your inflammation and can make your skin glow.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Make It a Ritual

Firstly, do these things daily. It’s not just about physical benefits, but it can become your peaceful habits to start your day.