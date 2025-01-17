Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Who Plays Who?

Pragati Awasthi
Jan 17, 2025, 12:57 PM
Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited Emergency is out in theatres today (Jan 17).

The movie revolves around the tumultuous period when the former PM imposed Emergency rule in India.

We have curated a list of who plays which role in the political drama to make it easy for viewers.

Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut is playing the role of Indira Gandhi, India’s first and only female prime minister. The movie revolves around the time when Gandhi imposed Emergency rule in India.

Anupam Kher

In the movie, Kher plays the crucial role of late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, one of the opposition leaders who demanded Indira's resignation post-Allahabad High Court verdict.

Shreyas Talpade

Talpade plays the role of former prime minister and the co-founder of the political party BJP Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was imprisoned for over a year during the Emergency in India.

Mahima Chaudhry

Chaudhry plays the role of renowned writer Pupul Jayakar, who was very close to Indira Gandhi and the family, including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Milind Soman

Soman portrays the role of Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal. Under Manekshaw's leadership, India fought the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Vishak Nair

Nair is playing the role of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi’s younger son. During the Emergency period, Sanjay brutally ran a mass sterilisation campaign across India.

