Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Who Plays Who?

We have curated a list of who plays which role in the political drama to make it easy for viewers.
Ranaut is playing the role of Indira Gandhi, India’s first and only female prime minister. The movie revolves around the time when Gandhi imposed Emergency rule in India.
In the movie, Kher plays the crucial role of late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, one of the opposition leaders who demanded Indira's resignation post-Allahabad High Court verdict.
Talpade plays the role of former prime minister and the co-founder of the political party BJP Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was imprisoned for over a year during the Emergency in India.
Chaudhry plays the role of renowned writer Pupul Jayakar, who was very close to Indira Gandhi and the family, including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
Soman portrays the role of Sam Manekshaw, India’s first Field Marshal. Under Manekshaw's leadership, India fought the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.
Nair is playing the role of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi’s younger son. During the Emergency period, Sanjay brutally ran a mass sterilisation campaign across India.
