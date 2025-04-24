'Within 48 hours': Will Seema Haider be deported from India following Pahalgam terror attack?
Produced by Abhinav Yadav
Seema Haider is a 32-year-old woman from Pakistan who entered India illegally via Nepal in 2023. She now lives in Greater Noida with Sachin Meena, an Indian man she claims to have married. The two met online and now share a child.
After the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, India suspended all SAARC visa permissions for Pakistani nationals. Many Pakistani individuals were told to leave within 48 hours. This has sparked debate on whether Seema Haider will be forced to leave too.
Haider did not enter using a visa. Instead she crossed into India via Nepal. Her citizenship is under legal review. Experts say her deportation could depend on the Uttar Pradesh government’s report, as she has married an Indian and has children here.
Some netizens argue that she should stay due to her family ties with an Indian national. However, some argue immigration laws must be enforced, especially in the wake of terror threats.
Haider has converted to Hinduism and embraced life in India. She shares family videos and images online, living a quiet life in Noida. However, the government’s new stance may challenge her future in the country.
Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India expelled Pakistani military attaches, ended visa-free travel under SAARC rules, and asked Pakistani nationals to leave within 48 hours. Haider’s case may now be reviewed under this changed security atmosphere.
Her fate now depends on legal reports and government decisions. With emotions running high and new diplomatic tensions, Seema Haider's future in India remains uncertain. Will her family ties protect her or will policy override personal life?