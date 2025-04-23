What is TRF and how was Pakistan involved in the Pahalgam Terror Attack?
Produced by Tarun Mishra
The Resistance Front (TRF) has taken responsibility for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. At least 28 people were killed and several others injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists around 2:30 pm.
TRF emerged shortly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. It is widely recognised as a front for the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), formed to give a more localised and non-religious appearance to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
TRF’s leadership includes individuals previously associated with LeT, such as Sajid Jatt, Sajjad Gul, and Salim Rehmani. The group also draws support from other outfits like Tehreek-e-Millat Islamia and Ghaznavi Hind.
TRF has an active presence on social media platforms including Telegram, WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook. It uses these platforms to spread propaganda, recruit youth, and issue threats, including targeting local journalists.
Security officials suggest that TRF was formed when Pakistan sought to avoid scrutiny under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The term “Resistance” was chosen to convey a political rather than religious motive, distancing the group from overt Islamic associations.
Though multiple terror groups are active in Kashmir, TRF often claims sole responsibility for attacks. In October 2024, it claimed the Z-Morh Tunnel attack in Ganderbal. Its early activities were uncovered when police arrested overground workers involved in recruiting for the group.
In January 2023, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs designated TRF a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The government cited its role in recruitment, armed infiltration, and incitement of violence as threats to national security and sovereignty.