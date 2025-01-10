Tirupati stampede: Key factors behind the tragic incident that claimed 6 lives

Produced by Tarun Mishra

Stampede at Tirupati

On Wednesday evening, a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of six devotees and injuries to several others. Thousands had gathered to secure tokens for darshan at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Tirumala Hills.

Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam Festival

The incident occurred during preparations for the annual Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam festival, scheduled to begin on January 10. The 10-day event provides devotees with special access to the deity through the temple's northern entrance, drawing large crowds from across the country.

Token Distribution Counters

To manage the rush, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had set up multiple counters in Tirupati, including those at Vishnu Nivasam and MGM High School. Thousands had queued up by Wednesday morning to obtain free ‘sarva darshan’ tokens for the festival.

Sudden Crowd Surge

The stampede reportedly began when a gate was opened to assist a distressed woman. This caused a sudden surge among the tightly packed crowd, leading to chaos, injuries, and fatalities.

120,000 Tokens Planned

TTD arranged for the distribution of 120,000 tokens for January 10–12. Special counters were established at 94 locations across Tirupati, including Srinivasam and Bhudevi complexes, to streamline the process.

Crowd Management Challenges

Despite planning, the overwhelming number of devotees created a stampede-like situation, particularly at Srinivasam. Officials acknowledged that the gathering exceeded their expectations, complicating crowd control efforts.

Safety Measures

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident and are reviewing safety protocols for the festival. Measures are being taken to ensure better crowd management during the upcoming days of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.