Take a Look as Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Begins
By: Prajvi Mathur (All images credit: AFP)
By: Prajvi Mathur (All images credit: AFP)
The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 returns to Prayagraj after 12 years, celebrating spirituality, mythology, and culture. The festival welcomes large crowds of pilgrims from across India and abroad to bathe in the sacred water of Triveni Sangam.
The Maha Kumbh Mela is known to be the world’s largest religious gathering, with millions of devotees from across the globe. The organisers expect over 400 million people to attend the 45-day-long festival.
Hindus believe bathing in the waters of Triveni Sangam, where the holy Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet, during the Kumbh helps in cleansing sins and brings salvation.
The essence of Kumbh Mela is rooted in ancient Hindu texts which date back thousands of years. According to the mythological Samudra Manthan (ocean churning), the nectar of immortality fell in four places in India, including Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain.
There are six auspicious days during which devotees can take a dip in the river: Jan 13 (Paush Purnima), Jan 14 (Makar Sankranti and First Shahi Snan), Jan 29 (Mauni Amavasya and Second Shahi Snan), Feb 3 (Basant Panchami and Third Shahi Snan).
The first day of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday (Jan 13) observes the special occasion of Paush Purnima. Despite the cold weather, around over 10 million people took a dip in the holy waters of Prayagraj.
With the massive crowd, the event has tight security arrangements to ensure everything goes smoothly. The police have installed thousands of cameras on the premises, with regular patrolling to keep an eye on the largest gathering.
{{ primary_category.name }}