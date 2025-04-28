Tabla and Harmonium sounds could replace car horns on road, says Nitin Gadkari
Produced by Tarun MIshra
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed a unique idea to replace the harsh sounds of vehicle horns with melodies from Indian musical instruments, including the flute, tabla, violin, and harmonium. The proposal is aimed at reducing noise pollution on India’s roads.
Speaking at the 78th Foundation Day celebration of Navbharat Times, Gadkari explained that the initiative is part of a broader effort to improve urban living conditions. He emphasised that addressing sound pollution is as important as tackling air quality issues in creating healthier cities.
In addition to reducing noise pollution, Gadkari highlighted that nearly 40 per cent of India’s air pollution comes from the transport sector. To combat this, the government is promoting sustainable transportation solutions, including vehicles running on bio-fuels such as ethanol and methanol.
Reflecting on the growth of India’s auto sector, Gadkari revealed that the sector’s value has significantly increased from Rs 14 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 22 lakh crore today. He noted that India has now overtaken Japan to become the third-largest automobile market globally, following the US and China.
Gadkari reiterated the government’s commitment to sustainable and green mobility. This includes accelerating the adoption of bio-fuel-powered vehicles and promoting electric mobility as part of the nation’s environmental goals.
In addition to vehicle emissions, Gadkari underscored the need to address sound pollution, a growing concern in urban spaces. The innovative horn idea is a part of his plan to improve both air and noise quality for citizens, making roadways less stressful and more harmonious.
The Minister’s proposal is a part of India’s broader transportation reform agenda, which focuses on making the sector more sustainable and in line with the country’s environmental objectives. Gadkari’s vision includes long-term changes to the way people think about vehicles and their impact on urban life.