6 Records Broken in IPL 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (14 years) Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by debuting for Rajasthan Royals at just 14 years old, becoming the youngest player in IPL history. He scored 34 runs off 20 balls, including hitting his first and third deliveries for sixes.
Abhishek Sharma (141) Abhishek Sharma set a new benchmark for Indian batsmen in the IPL by scoring 141 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings, surpassing KL Rahul's previous record.
Jofra Archer (0/76) Jofra Archer recorded the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history, conceding 76 runs in four overs without taking a wicket for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 286 runs for 6 wickets against Rajasthan Royals, marking the second-highest team total in IPL history. Travis Head and Ishan Kishan were among the standout performers in this high-scoring match.
In the 2025 IPL mega auction, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history, being acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for $3.1 million.
Rohit Sharma broke Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in IPL history, showcasing his continued prowess as a top-order batsman.