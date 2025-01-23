Republic Day 2025: Quotes, Wishes, Status to Share With Family and Friends

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. Share some quotes, wishes and messages with your friends and family members to invoke patriotic and proud feelings as Indian citizens.
It is admirable to give one’s life for the sake of the country. We should all respect and honour our true heroes. Salute to the Republic!
Take pride that you live in a country that has such a diverse glorious history and rich heritage. Happy Republic Day 2025!
Independence is a wonderful gift from God to the world. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!
Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2025.
“It is the prime responsibility of every citizen to feel that his country is free and to defend its freedom is his duty. Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in his country but with certain duties.” – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
“Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men.” – BR Ambedkar